Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Grows By 4,310.0%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 4,310.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PPERY stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. PT Bank Mandiri has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.501 dividend. This is a boost from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.82%.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

