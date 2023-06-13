Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $436.78.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $474.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $478.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

