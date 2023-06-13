Jefferies Financial Group Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $530.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $436.78.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $474.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.09. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $478.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

