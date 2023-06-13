Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $129.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,560 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

