AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AVDX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.35.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. Equities analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 515,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,913,893 shares of company stock valued at $32,156,639 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth $9,000,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after buying an additional 1,641,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About AvidXchange

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.