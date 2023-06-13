Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CFMS opened at $1.10 on Monday. Conformis has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 75.43% and a negative net margin of 74.18%. On average, analysts predict that Conformis will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000.

Conformis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.