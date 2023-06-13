Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNTA. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

CNTA stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $441.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 12.95.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 789,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 789,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $94,821. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

