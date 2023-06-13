Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Given New $1.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

HYZN opened at $0.62 on Monday. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth $10,075,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hyzon Motors by 71.4% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,443,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 4,349,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hyzon Motors by 176.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,589,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after buying an additional 2,290,045 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 42.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,008,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 94.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 939,098 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

