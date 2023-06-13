Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Expensify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Expensify Stock Performance

EXFY opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Expensify has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $556.55 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,352,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,082,529.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,800. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter worth $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter worth $86,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

