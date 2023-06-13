GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Performance

GDS stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. GDS has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $35.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $348.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GDS by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GDS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GDS by 33.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GDS by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.