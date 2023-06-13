Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Financial Review

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mister Car Wash and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mister Car Wash 11.16% 13.15% 3.91% Allego N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mister Car Wash and Allego’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mister Car Wash $876.51 million 3.14 $112.90 million $0.29 30.79 Allego $141.10 million N/A -$321.11 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mister Car Wash has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Mister Car Wash has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mister Car Wash and Allego, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mister Car Wash 1 4 0 0 1.80 Allego 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.98%. Allego has a consensus price target of $7.10, indicating a potential upside of 157.25%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Mister Car Wash.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Mister Car Wash shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.7% of Allego shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mister Car Wash beats Allego on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc. in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

