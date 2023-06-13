Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) vs. Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Head to Head Review

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $13.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Boston Properties pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix pays out 154.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Boston Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boston Properties and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 0 11 4 0 2.27 Equinix 0 4 13 1 2.83

Volatility & Risk

Boston Properties presently has a consensus price target of $73.49, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Equinix has a consensus price target of $781.11, suggesting a potential upside of 3.61%. Given Boston Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Equinix.

Boston Properties has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 24.82% 9.44% 3.27% Equinix 10.84% 7.20% 2.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boston Properties and Equinix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $3.11 billion 2.74 $848.95 million $4.99 10.90 Equinix $7.26 billion 9.71 $704.34 million $8.83 85.38

Boston Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equinix. Boston Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 53.7 million square feet and 193 properties, including twelve properties under construction/redevelopment.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998, and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

