Financial Contrast: Revvity (RVTY) vs. Its Peers

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Revvity to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Revvity and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revvity Competitors 150 922 1435 38 2.53

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.65%. Given Revvity’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revvity has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83% Revvity Competitors -304.80% -231.15% -17.79%

Dividends

This table compares Revvity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Revvity pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Revvity pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.4% and pay out 7.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Revvity has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity’s peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revvity and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.31 billion $569.18 million 14.78 Revvity Competitors $1.04 billion -$122.23 million -35.42

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Revvity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Revvity beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937, and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

