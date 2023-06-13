First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) & AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Financial Contrast

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Capital has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Capital and AMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Capital pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 29.51% 15.39% 1.14% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Capital and AMB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $41.87 million 2.41 $11.90 million $3.93 7.63 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Summary

First Capital beats AMB Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It is also involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on March 29, 1910 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

