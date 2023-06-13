Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) vs. Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Head-To-Head Survey

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bancorp and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $413.98 million 4.65 $130.21 million $2.66 13.23 Meridian $130.45 million 0.84 $21.83 million $1.69 5.80

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Meridian 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bancorp and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.83%. Meridian has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 76.56%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 31.06% 21.96% 1.98% Meridian 14.83% 13.24% 1.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bancorp beats Meridian on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment consists of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead, and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Meridian

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, shared national credits, and other financing; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1 4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services, as well as financial planning and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

