Head-To-Head Analysis: Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Diebold Nixdorf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of AudioEye shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and AudioEye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diebold Nixdorf $3.49 billion 0.00 -$581.40 million ($6.47) -0.01 AudioEye $29.91 million 2.35 -$10.43 million ($0.77) -7.78

Volatility and Risk

AudioEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diebold Nixdorf. AudioEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diebold Nixdorf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Diebold Nixdorf has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioEye has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diebold Nixdorf and AudioEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diebold Nixdorf -14.60% -1.43% 0.63% AudioEye -28.68% -71.72% -32.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Diebold Nixdorf and AudioEye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diebold Nixdorf 1 2 0 0 1.67 AudioEye 0 0 2 0 3.00

Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,788.89%. AudioEye has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.94%. Given Diebold Nixdorf’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diebold Nixdorf is more favorable than AudioEye.

Summary

Diebold Nixdorf beats AudioEye on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics. It also provides banking product-related services comprising proactive monitoring and rapid resolution of incidents through remote service capabilities or an on-site visit; first- and second-line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; managed and outsourcing services, such as business processes, solution management, upgrades, and transaction processing; and cash management services. In addition, the company offers DN Vynamic software suite to simplify and enhance the consumer experience; mobile point of sale and self-checkout terminals; printers, scales, and mobile scanners; and banknote and coin processing systems. Additionally, it provides retail customer's product-related services, such as on-demand and professional services; maintenance and availability services; implementation services; managed mobility services; monitoring and advanced analytics; and store life-cycle management services. The company was formerly known as Diebold, Incorporated and changed its name to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in December 2016. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hudson, Ohio. On June 1, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc. provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device. The company offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as federal, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

