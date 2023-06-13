Getty Images (GETY) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) is one of 187 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Getty Images to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Getty Images and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $926.24 million -$77.55 million -20.63 Getty Images Competitors $7.83 billion $85.15 million -19.25

Volatility and Risk

Getty Images’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Getty Images has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Getty Images and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Getty Images Competitors 757 4776 9885 253 2.61

Getty Images currently has a consensus price target of $6.99, indicating a potential upside of 25.45%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.83%. Given Getty Images’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81% Getty Images Competitors -41.31% -173.89% -7.03%

Summary

Getty Images competitors beat Getty Images on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves enterprises, businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

