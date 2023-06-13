Head-To-Head Comparison: Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) & Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) and Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and Affiliated Managers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A -8.47% -6.12% Affiliated Managers Group 50.65% 19.63% 8.88%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Dundee has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dundee and Affiliated Managers Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $6.66 million 13.04 $13.16 million ($0.28) -3.52 Affiliated Managers Group $2.33 billion 2.26 $1.15 billion $26.35 5.54

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Affiliated Managers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dundee and Affiliated Managers Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A Affiliated Managers Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus target price of $180.93, indicating a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than Dundee.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Dundee on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

