Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Tarena International Price Performance
TEDU opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.44. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
