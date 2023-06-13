Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to Outperform by KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.11.

Tesla stock opened at $249.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $791.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 88,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tesla by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

