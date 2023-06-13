StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Ultralife

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,497.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 52,556 shares of company stock valued at $220,284. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.