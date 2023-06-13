StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Trading Up 5.4 %
NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.77.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Ultralife
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.