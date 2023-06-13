VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.90 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.60.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNET. Nomura downgraded VNET Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $3.17 on Monday. VNET Group has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $469.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.54). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $272.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the third quarter worth $275,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,000,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in VNET Group by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 486,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 341,504 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

