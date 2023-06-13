Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,300 at UBS Group

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from GBX 1,230 ($15.39) to GBX 1,300 ($16.27) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PSN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($18.38) to GBX 1,396 ($17.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.02) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.52) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Persimmon to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,497 ($18.73).

LON PSN opened at GBX 1,220.50 ($15.27) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,275.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 681.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,217.02 ($27.74).

In other news, insider Jason Windsor sold 4,371 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($15.34), for a total transaction of £53,588.46 ($67,052.63). Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

