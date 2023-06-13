Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Raised to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 166 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.13) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.81) target price on shares of Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Capital Price Performance

Shares of LON CAPD opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.28) on Monday. Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 118 ($1.48). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.39. The company has a market capitalization of £198.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,138.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16.

Capital Increases Dividend

About Capital

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

