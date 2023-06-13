Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,685 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bellway (LON:BWYGet Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,685 ($33.60) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.15) to GBX 2,330 ($29.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($32.19) to GBX 2,661 ($33.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.79) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,670 ($33.41) to GBX 2,870 ($35.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,700 ($33.78) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,659.22 ($33.27).

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,238 ($28.00) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,339.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,166.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 1,572 ($19.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,570 ($32.16).

Bellway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Further Reading

