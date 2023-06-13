Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $62.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

MRVL opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.58, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,059,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

