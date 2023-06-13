Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $73.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.