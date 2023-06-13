Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target at $154.33

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $124.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.12. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

