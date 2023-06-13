Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $91.91

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.91.

RPM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

RPM International Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RPM opened at $83.61 on Friday. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Further Reading

