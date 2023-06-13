Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $91.91

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPMGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.91.

RPM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RPM opened at $83.61 on Friday. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

