Analysts Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Target Price at $156.22

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.22.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $602,107,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Waste Connections by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.1 %

WCN opened at $135.72 on Friday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day moving average is $136.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

