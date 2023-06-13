Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $5.04 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COMP. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,077,857.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Stock Performance

Compass stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Compass has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Compass’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

See Also

