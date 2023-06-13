The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $67.04 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $233,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,982.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $233,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,982.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $883,760 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

