Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $72.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.8 %

QSR stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.45.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

