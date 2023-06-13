Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $99.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ RETA opened at $99.12 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $106.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02.

Insider Activity at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,797 shares in the company, valued at $9,876,354.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,876,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $2,485,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

