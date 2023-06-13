Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,534,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,763,100.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 25,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,534,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,763,100.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 27,600 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $75,624.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,484,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,728,239.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 77,600 shares of company stock worth $231,124 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NRDY stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $529.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.63.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.19%. The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
