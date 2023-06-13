Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Price Target at GBX 3,137.50

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,137.50 ($39.26).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,700 ($33.78) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($42.54) to GBX 3,200 ($40.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.79) to GBX 3,400 ($42.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.67) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($31.19) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,619.03). Insiders have bought 672 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,781 in the last 90 days. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAL opened at GBX 2,416.50 ($30.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.64, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.30. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,223.50 ($27.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,699 ($46.28). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,464.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,912.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

