Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of America Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

