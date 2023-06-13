Critical Review: Oxurion (TBGNF) and The Competition

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Rating) is one of 344 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oxurion to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oxurion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Oxurion alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxurion N/A N/A N/A Oxurion Competitors -349.63% -58.46% -15.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Oxurion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxurion N/A N/A -0.12 Oxurion Competitors $125.55 million -$10.66 million -70.47

This table compares Oxurion and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oxurion’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oxurion. Oxurion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oxurion and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxurion Competitors 329 1565 3848 31 2.62

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 81.70%. Given Oxurion’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oxurion has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Oxurion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxurion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.