Financial Contrast: Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) vs. Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN)

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) and Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Annovis Bio has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thorne HealthTech has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Annovis Bio and Thorne HealthTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annovis Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Thorne HealthTech 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Annovis Bio currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.52%. Thorne HealthTech has a consensus target price of $6.92, indicating a potential upside of 49.39%. Given Annovis Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Annovis Bio is more favorable than Thorne HealthTech.

This table compares Annovis Bio and Thorne HealthTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annovis Bio N/A N/A -$25.33 million ($3.57) -4.01 Thorne HealthTech $228.73 million 1.09 $15.67 million $0.19 24.37

Thorne HealthTech has higher revenue and earnings than Annovis Bio. Annovis Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thorne HealthTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Annovis Bio and Thorne HealthTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annovis Bio N/A -102.67% -89.36% Thorne HealthTech 4.24% 1.59% 1.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Thorne HealthTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of Thorne HealthTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thorne HealthTech beats Annovis Bio on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annovis Bio

(Get Rating)

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases. It is also developing ANVS405 for protecting the brain after traumatic brain injury and/or stroke; and ANVS301, which is in Phase I clinical trials to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Thorne HealthTech

(Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc., a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions. The company uses the Onegevity platform to map, integrate, and understand the biological features that describe the state of an individual's health, as well as provide actionable insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals to take a proactive approach to improve and maintain their health. It primarily serves healthcare professionals, professional athletes, and professional sports and Olympic teams. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.