PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $18.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.28.

Several analysts have commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

PG&E stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14. PG&E has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.