Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.4 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.