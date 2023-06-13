Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Dycom Industries, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $107.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

