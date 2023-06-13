Brokerages Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price at $74.20

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.20.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,205. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,643,670,000 after acquiring an additional 189,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,728 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,208,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

