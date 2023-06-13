Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.55.

TSE DOL opened at C$84.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$83.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$70.12 and a 12-month high of C$85.88.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

