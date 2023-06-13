Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
