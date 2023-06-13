Analysts Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target at $179.57

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $174.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.47. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.