StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUMN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.22 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 94.48%. The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Golden Minerals in the third quarter worth $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

