Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOWL. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.19) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 370 ($4.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.31) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £454.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,469.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. Hollywood Bowl Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.40 ($2.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 243.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 3.27 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

