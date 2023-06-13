StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

