Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Issued By Zacks Research

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Azul in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Azul’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZUL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Azul stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.39. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 140.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Azul by 231.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Azul by 697.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

